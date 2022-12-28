Chinese Team Arrived To Conduct Feasibility Study Of Nepal-China Coss-border Railway

Dec. 28, 2022, 8:22 a.m.

An expert team from China for the feasibility study of the Nepal-China cross-border railway arrived in Kathmandu today.

The Chinese expert team was welcomed by Wang Xin, charge d’affaires of the Chinese embassy in Nepal, according to the Chinese embassy.

“The expert team for the feasibility study & survey of China-Nepal Cross-Border Railway arrived today and (was) welcomed by Charge d’affaires Wang Xin, important implementation of our leaders’ consensus and a solid step forward to turn Nepal from a landlocked to a land-linked country,” said the Chinese embassy in its Twitter.

The first batch of Chinese experts have arrived in Kathmandu today to conduct the feasibility study and survey of the China-Nepal cross-border railway, read the embassy press release issued today.

To conduct the feasibility study and survey of the China-Nepal cross-border railway has been a long-cherished dream of Nepali people and an important consensus reached by leaders of our two countries. It is also an integral part of jointly building the Belt and Road intiative between China and Nepal. China gives priority to Nepal’s aspiration and needs in this regards, and will proactively push ahead with the feasibility study with the grant from China. The two countries will maintain close contact and coordination in jointly carrying out the work ahead with a view of building trans-Himalayan multi-dimensional connectivity network, said the Chinese embassy.

