India’s Accor Group To Open Hotel In Kathmandu

Accor Group, a world famous hotel business, has entered Nepal. Desh Bandhu Basnet (Ajit), member of the working committee of Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), and Chairman of NRN and Bi-national Committee, introduced this group to Nepal.

Accor, a world-leading augmented hospitality group with over 430 hotels across India, the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, has signed its first Mercure property in Kathmandu. Set to open in 2023, Mercure Kathmandu will have 105 rooms in Sukedhara, offering great proximity and connectivity to the city’s main attractions and centre.

Basnet has introduced Accor Group in the management of The Metropolitan Hotel Private Limited, which he is about to bring into operation in Nepal. The hotel is going to be put into operation under the brand name of 'Mercure' by Acor Group. An agreement was signed between Acor and The Metropolitan in New Delhi, India recently to introduce the brand in Nepal. Accor is managing more than 5,300 hotels in more than 100 countries in Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

The agreement was signed by Basnet, President of The Metropolitan Hotel and Punit Dewan, Senior Vice President of Accor. Basnet said that it was a matter of pride to bring a world-class brand to Nepal. This has created an opportunity for visitors to Nepal to get world-class hospitality services.

Likewise, Dewan said that the agreement will greatly contribute to the development of Nepal's tourism, and Accor will provide world-class service to foreign guests in Nepal along with Nepali traditional hospitality. The hotel will have all the facilities required in a five-star hotel, including a gym and swimming pool.

Source: The Rising Nepal