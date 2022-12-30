Brazil Soccer Legend Pele Dies At 82

Brazil Soccer Legend Pele Dies At 82

Dec. 30, 2022, 7:47 a.m.

Brazilian soccer legend Pele, a three-time World Cup winner, has died. He was 82.

Pele, whose real name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, was born in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais in 1940.

He joined the national squad at the age of 17 and helped it win the World Cup for the first time in 1958. He scored six goals in four matches in the tournament.

Pele also contributed to Brazil's World Cup victory in 1962 despite injury. He also led his side to another World Cup triumph in 1970 by scoring four goals in six matches.

Pele is widely considered to be the greatest footballer for his sublime skill.

Pele had been in and out of hospital after he underwent surgery in September last year to have a tumor removed from his colon.

Pele's official Instagram account announced his death on Thursday. It said "Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele...His message today becomes a legacy for future generations. Love, love and love, forever."

Agencies

US Ambassador Calls On Prime Minister Prachanda
Dec 30, 2022
PM Prachanda Stresses The Need To Improving Economy
Dec 29, 2022
South Korean Government Provides High Breed Cows To Nepal Through Heifer International Nepal
Dec 29, 2022
India’s Accor Group To Open Hotel In Kathmandu
Dec 29, 2022
Nepal Is Under A Chilling Gold, Kathmandu Valley Recorded 3.4 Degree Celsius
Dec 29, 2022

More on Sports

Santoshi Shrestha Awarded The First Sanskriti Sports Samman By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Argentina Lifts World Cup 2022 As Lionel Messi Inspires By Agencies 1 week, 4 days ago
France Beats Morocco By 2-0 To Face Argentina In the World Cup 2022 Final By Agencies 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Argentina Defeats Croatia To Reach The World Cup Final By Agencies 2 weeks, 2 days ago
Morocco Defeats Portugal By 1-0 becomes 1st African nation to reach World Cup semifinals By Agencies 2 weeks, 5 days ago
World Cup 2022: Croatia Defeated Japan On Penalty Kicks By Agencies 3 weeks, 3 days ago

The Latest

Nepal, India 16th Edition Of Surya Kiran Joint Military Training Exercise Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2022
SAWTEE Organizes Workshop On Trade Policy And Economic Diplomacy in Federal Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2022
Where Is Money For The Climate Loss And Damagefund? By Katak Malla Dec 30, 2022
India Is Ready To Work Together With Nepal Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2022
US Ambassador Calls On Prime Minister Prachanda By Agencies Dec 30, 2022
Russia Launches Massive Missile Barrage Across Ukraine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 30, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75