Chinese Premier Li sends Congratulatory Message To PM Prachanda

Dec. 30, 2022, 7:15 p.m.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has sent a written congratulatory message to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’.

Wang Xin, Charge d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Nepal, today handed over the message to PM Prachanda at the latter’s office in Singha Durbar today.

“On December 30, Mr. Wang Xin, Charge d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Nepal, called on Prime Minister Prachanda, conveyed the congratulatory message from Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, and exchanged views on China-Nepal relations and issues of mutual interests,” the Chinese embassy said in its Twitter.

