Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province . Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high mountainous region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country.There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.