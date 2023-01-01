Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions

Jan. 1, 2023, 7:24 a.m.

There will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of the country

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1. Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.

