Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair in Plain Region Of Nepal

Jan. 3, 2023, 7:14 a.m.

There are Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

Tourism Entrepreneurs Demanded Regular Flights At Gautam Budda International Airport
Jan 03, 2023
Nepalis Ambassador To Pakistan Adhikari Meets Fatemi
Jan 03, 2023
Himalayan Airlines Airbus Makes First Landing At Pokhara Int’l Airport
Jan 02, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of High Hills
Jan 02, 2023
PM Prachanda Inaugurated Pokhara International Airport With Ridiculous Statement On Nijgadh Int'l Airport
Jan 01, 2023

