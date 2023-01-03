Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair in Plain Region Of Nepal

There are Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

