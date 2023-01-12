Government To Provide 50 Units Free Electricity

The government plans to provide 50 units of electricity per month during the rainy season and 30 units per month during the winter for free for domestic consumption. According to the common minimum program, the government plans this.

Energy development has been included with importance in the common minimum program announced today.

Similarly, the government plans to increase the economic growth rate through the expansion of electricity production while reducing the dependence on fossil fuel, promoting industrialization of the country and improving the environment through the use of renewable energy.

The goal in the next five years is to increase the power generation capacity to 6,500 megawatts and per capita electricity consumption to 700 kilowatt-hours.