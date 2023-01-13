Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Gandaki And Karnali Province

There are will be generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight.