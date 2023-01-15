Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Bagmati Province

Jan. 15, 2023, 8:24 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions of Bagmati Province, and mainly fair in the rest of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight.

