Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Bagmati Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions of Bagmati Province, and mainly fair in the rest of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight.