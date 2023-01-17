Coalition Partners Finalizes The Allocation Of Ministries

Coalition Partners Finalizes The Allocation Of Ministries

Jan. 17, 2023, 7:33 a.m.

A high-level political mechanism of the ruling coalition partners has finalized the allocation of ministries.

The meeting held at the Prime Minister's residence at Baluwatar on Monday evening finalized the ministerial portfolios to the ruling coalition partners, informed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs Rabi Lamichhane.

"The issue of allocation of ministries to the parties has been finalized. But, it would be made public only after discussion within the coalition partners tomorrow. Names of the ministers would also be made public on Tuesday", he added.

According to him, the oath-taking ceremony has been set for 1.00 pm on Tuesday.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and CPN-UML Chair KP Sharma Oli held hour-long meeting on the agenda of cabinet expansion. (RSS)

