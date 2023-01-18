ATR Manufacturer Company’s Experts In Nepal

A team of experts from ATR aircraft manufacturer company in France has arrived in Nepal to carry out a study about the Yeti Air plane crash that happened on Sunday in Pokhara.
Secretary at the Ministry of Civil Aviation Suresh Adhikari said that a nine-member team of experts of the ATR aircraft builder arrived in Nepal and has reached the Pokhara city on Tuesday itself.
Meanwhile, the government has already formed a five-member commission to investigate the Yeti Air plane crash in Pokhara that killed altogether 72 persons on board, including 68 passengers and four crew members.(RSS)
