Indian External Affairs Minister Congratulated Newly Appointed Nepali Foreign Minister

Indian External Affairs Minister Congratulated Newly Appointed Nepali Foreign Minister

Jan. 19, 2023, 7:54 p.m.

External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar congratulated newly appointed foreign minister of Nepal Dr. Bimala Rai Poudyal.

“Congratulations Dr. Bimala Rai Paudyal on your appointment as the Foreign Minister of Nepal,” tweeted minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.

In her reply, Nepali foreign minister Dr. Rai Paudyal Thank Minister Dr. S. Jayashanar

“Thank you, Minister of External Affairs of India @DrSJaishankar for the warm words of wishes. Look forward to working closely with you to further consolidate Nepal-India ties,” minister Rai Paudyal tweets. “I too look forward to working with you.”

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

75th Indian Army Day Celebrated In Kathmandu
Jan 19, 2023
UML's Devraj Ghimire Elected As Speaker Of House Of Representatives
Jan 19, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 5 Positive Cases And 1 Recovery
Jan 19, 2023
Tribute Pays To Dor Bahadur Bishta Showing A Documentary On Him
Jan 19, 2023
ISA Award Has Helped To Recognise The Role Of Nepalis In The International Platform: Dr. Ruit
Jan 19, 2023

More on National

75th Indian Army Day Celebrated In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 46 minutes ago
Tribute Pays To Dor Bahadur Bishta Showing A Documentary On Him By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 34 minutes ago
ISA Award Has Helped To Recognise The Role Of Nepalis In The International Platform: Dr. Ruit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 3 minutes ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping Sends Message Of Condolence To President Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
French Delegation Pays A Courtesy Call On Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Nepal-France Bilateral Consultation Mechanism Meeting Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

The Final Six Seconds By Hemant Arjyal Jan 19, 2023
UML's Devraj Ghimire Elected As Speaker Of House Of Representatives By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 19, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 5 Positive Cases And 1 Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 19, 2023
Political Rot With Social Deterioration By Deepak Raj Joshi Jan 19, 2023
Mugling-Narayangadh Road Section To Be Closed From 12-4 pm By Agencies Jan 19, 2023
Russian Victory Is Inevitable: President Putin By Agencies Jan 19, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75