Indian External Affairs Minister Congratulated Newly Appointed Nepali Foreign Minister

External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar congratulated newly appointed foreign minister of Nepal Dr. Bimala Rai Poudyal.

“Congratulations Dr. Bimala Rai Paudyal on your appointment as the Foreign Minister of Nepal,” tweeted minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.

In her reply, Nepali foreign minister Dr. Rai Paudyal Thank Minister Dr. S. Jayashanar

“Thank you, Minister of External Affairs of India @DrSJaishankar for the warm words of wishes. Look forward to working closely with you to further consolidate Nepal-India ties,” minister Rai Paudyal tweets. “I too look forward to working with you.”