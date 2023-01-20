COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 1 Positive Cases And 11 Recovery

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 1 Positive Cases And 11 Recovery

Jan. 20, 2023, 5:02 p.m.

With 1 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1001,074.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 540 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Currently, there are 26 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 25 patients are placed in home isolation and 1 is admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 11 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 989,028 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepali Embassy In Dhaka Organized A Painting Exhibition
Jan 20, 2023
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Provinces
Jan 20, 2023
Indian External Affairs Minister Congratulated Newly Appointed Nepali Foreign Minister
Jan 19, 2023
75th Indian Army Day Celebrated In Kathmandu
Jan 19, 2023
UML's Devraj Ghimire Elected As Speaker Of House Of Representatives
Jan 19, 2023

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 5 Positive Cases And 1 Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 09 Positive Cases And 01 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 5 Positive Cases And 3 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 0 Positive Cases And 6 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 5 Positive Cases And 4 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago
Researchers Put COVID Cases In China At 900 Million By Agencies 6 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Nepali Embassy In Dhaka Organized A Painting Exhibition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2023
National Consensus On Election Of President: PM Prachanda By Agencies Jan 20, 2023
Western Allies Are Discussing To Provide Advanced Tanks For Ukraine By Agencies Jan 20, 2023
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2023
Indian External Affairs Minister Congratulated Newly Appointed Nepali Foreign Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 19, 2023
75th Indian Army Day Celebrated In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 19, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75