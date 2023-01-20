Nepali Embassy In Dhaka Organized A Painting Exhibition

Nepali Embassy In Dhaka Organized A Painting Exhibition

Jan. 20, 2023, 8:21 p.m.

The Embassy organized a ‘Painting Competition’ among school students in collaboration with the Bangladesh-Nepal Friendship Society and Bangladesh Book Club at Shaheed Minar, Dhaka, today.

The competition was one of the events in a series held to mark the 50thanniversary of the establishment of Nepal-Bangladesh Diplomatic relations.

The competition was organized with a view to providing an opportunity to the students to explore new dimensions of Nepal-Bangladesh relations through their artworks. Broadly based on the theme of connecting Himalayas and the Bay of Bengal, the participants mainly portrayed mountains and cultural heritages of Nepal and Bangladesh in their paintings.

Around 300 students from twenty-five different schools in Dhaka participated in the competition. The participants were divided into three age groups: 5–8 years, 9–12 years, 13–16 years, and a group of participants with special abilities. The winners from each category received prizes and certificates from the Chief Guest of the program K M Khalid, MP, State Minister for Cultural Affairs of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

Dhaka Painting Competition Pictures -1.jpg

Speaking on the occasion, the State Minister recalled the close historical, cultural and linguistic linkages between Nepal and Bangladesh and commended the participants for their beautiful artworks. The enthusiasm and spirit of friendship evident in such participation of the large number of students symbolizes the ever-growing ties between our two countries, he stated.

Welcoming the guests and the participants, Ambassador Ghanshyam Bhandari said that art was an effective medium to explore our collective identity and strengthen the bonds between cultures and societies. He also said that the diverse artworks of the participants were reflective of the ‘organic link’ between the Himalayas and the Bay of Bengal.

Special Guest Director General of International Mother Language Institute Prof. Dr. Hakim Arif, President of Bangladesh Book Club Ambassador Mosud Mannan, and Chairman of Bangladesh-Nepal Friendship Society Mr. Moshiur Ahmed also spoke during the event. General Secretary of Bangladesh-Nepal Friendship Society Mr. Salauddin Kutu coordinated the competition.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 1 Positive Cases And 11 Recovery
Jan 20, 2023
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Provinces
Jan 20, 2023
Indian External Affairs Minister Congratulated Newly Appointed Nepali Foreign Minister
Jan 19, 2023
75th Indian Army Day Celebrated In Kathmandu
Jan 19, 2023
UML's Devraj Ghimire Elected As Speaker Of House Of Representatives
Jan 19, 2023

More on National

Indian External Affairs Minister Congratulated Newly Appointed Nepali Foreign Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
75th Indian Army Day Celebrated In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Tribute Pays To Dor Bahadur Bishta Showing A Documentary On Him By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
ISA Award Has Helped To Recognise The Role Of Nepalis In The International Platform: Dr. Ruit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping Sends Message Of Condolence To President Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
French Delegation Pays A Courtesy Call On Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 1 Positive Cases And 11 Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2023
National Consensus On Election Of President: PM Prachanda By Agencies Jan 20, 2023
Western Allies Are Discussing To Provide Advanced Tanks For Ukraine By Agencies Jan 20, 2023
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2023
The Final Six Seconds By Hemant Arjyal Jan 19, 2023
UML's Devraj Ghimire Elected As Speaker Of House Of Representatives By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 19, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75