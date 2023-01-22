Indian Embassy Organized A Music Concern To Mark The 74th Republic Day

Embassy of India, Kathmandu, organized a music concert, “Sangeet Sukoon” on 20 January 2023 featuring performances of the Indian band Carnatic 2.0 and Nepali band Kutumba to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties between India and Nepal as well as 75 years of India’s Independence. The event also marks the 74th Republic Day of India.

Carnatic 2.0 also performed again at Patan Durbar Square on Saturday.

The event was attended by Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, former Prime Ministers K.P. Sharma Oli, Madhav Kumar Nepal, Dr.Baburam Bhattarai, senior leaders Mahantha Thakur and Rajendra Mahato. Among other dignitaries, Foreign Minister Bimala Rai Paudyal, Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Supplies Damodar

Bhandari, and Chief of Army Staff of Nepali Army General Prabhu Ram Sharma also attended the event.

During the performance, Carnatic 2.0 band played a mix of traditional Carnatic ragas and retro-Bollywood songs with a modern twist. Kutumba, through its performance, highlighted the depth of Nepal’s indigenous music. The two bands also performed together in an unplugged section, recreating the Nepali folk song “Taalkopanimachi le khani”.

Carnatic 2.0 is an experimental Indian band that creates a fusion of different Ragas of Carnatic music along with various western elements. Kutumba is a folk instrumental ensemble committed to the research, preservation, and celebration of the diversity that exists in indigenous Nepali music.