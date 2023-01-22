Indian Embassy Organized Run For LiFE At Pashupatinath Temple

Jan. 22, 2023, 9:43 a.m.

The Embassy of India, Kathmandu, organized a five-kilometer Run for LiFE at the Pashupatinath Temple Complex on 21 January 2023 to spread the concept of LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) as part of its activities to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

WhatsApp Image 2023-01-21 at 1.54.43 PM.jpeg

Mission LiFE was launched by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in the presence of the UN Secretary-General H.E. António Guterres in October 2022 to promote collective action and contributions from individuals, families, and communities towards the fight against climate change. It encourages individuals across the world to practice simple yet effective environment-friendly actions in their daily lives.

WhatsApp Image 2023-01-21 at 1.54.43 PM (1).jpeg

The run was flagged off by Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation Mr Sudan Kiranti along with Ambassador of India to Nepal Naveen Srivastava. The event saw the participation of around 1000 people, including noted personalities such as actor Pradeep Khadka, mountaineers Purnima Shrestha and Kalpana Maharjan, and Nepali ‘iron-man’ Alok Khatri.

The top finishers under male and female categories of the run were felicitated by Minister Kirati and Ambassador Srivastava with LiFE medals made out of recycled metal and a small plant as their commitment to Lifestyle for Environment. Ambassador expressed confidence that people of India and Nepal will collectively work towards protecting our planet through a more environmentally conscious lifestyle.

