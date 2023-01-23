Sudan Kirati, Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Sushila Shreepali Thakuri, Minister of State for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, along with Ambassador of India to Nepal Naveen Srivastava jointly inaugurated the International Seminar on Knowledge Sharing on “Conservation of Natural and Cultural Heritage.

Organized by the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, the seminar was organized by Indian National Trust or Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) in coordination with the Embassy of India to share knowledge on best practices developed from onsite experiences of experts and strengthening connections between research, policy and practice in the cultural heritage sector in both the countries. A total of 28 cultural heritage sites are being conserved under a post-earthquake reconstruction grant of USD 50 million in the cultural heritage sector across 7 districts in Nepal. For 12 heritage sites, technical expertise is being provided by INTACH.

The seminar included a mix of technical sessions, interaction with the participants and a panel discussion comprising acclaimed experts from different organizations working in the conservation field.

Officials from the Government of Nepal, representatives of International Organizations, Contractors and number of experts from the conservation field attended the seminar. The seminar is a part of a number of functions being organized by the Embassy as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) week celebrations.