NHRC Inks MoU With UNFPA

NHRC Inks MoU With UNFPA

Jan. 25, 2023, 7:44 a.m.

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UN Women and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) separately for promoting the human rights of women.

Won Young Hong, Country Representative of UNFPA, Navanita Sinha from UN Women and Murari Prasad Kharel, secretary of NHRC, signed the Memorandum of Understanding in the presence of Top Bahadur Magar, chairperson of the NHRC, and other officials of the NHRC on Monday.

According to separate statements issued by the NHRC and UNFPA, the UNFPA had entered into a partnership with the NHRC.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Won Young Hong stated that, “Nepal has made significant progress in formulating progressive laws and policies protecting women’s rights, including sexual and reproductive health and rights.

Despite this progress, there has been inconsistency in the enforcement and implementation of these laws and policies.

This is why we are pleased to partner with NHRC to ensure women’s rights and choices are upheld through the national development process”.

The new partnership will support the national protection systems to deliver on Nepal’s international obligations, including the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) and the Universal Periodic Review (UPR), which are essential to the advancement of sexual and reproductive health and rights and preventing and effectively responding to violence against women and girls in Nepal, read the statement of UNFPA.

Kharel, secretary of the NHRC said, “The MOU between the NHRC and UNFPA reflects the mutual commitment of both organizations based on the strategic priorities and mandate of both institutions.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

India-Nepal Development Partnership Conclave Concluded
Jan 25, 2023
India-Nepal Startup Connect Program Held
Jan 25, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Bagmati, Gandaki,Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Provincs
Jan 25, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 01 Positive Cases And 04 Recoveries
Jan 25, 2023
Earthquake Measuring 5.9 Magnitude Rick Baitadi And Uttarakhand State Of India
Jan 24, 2023

More on National

India-Nepal Development Partnership Conclave Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 16 minutes ago
India-Nepal Startup Connect Program Held By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 29 minutes ago
Earthquake Measuring 5.9 Magnitude Rick Baitadi And Uttarakhand State Of India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 26 minutes ago
US Ambassador Meets Home Minister Lamichhane By Agencies 19 hours, 26 minutes ago
Nepal Human Rights Commission And UN Women Sign MoU By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
IMWI-NEPAL: Water Storage In South Asia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago

The Latest

One Died And Scores Of Building Damage In The Bajura Earthquake By Agencies Jan 25, 2023
Power Cut Hits Millions In Pakistan By Agencies Jan 25, 2023
Western Allies To Send Tanks To Ukraine By Agencies Jan 25, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Bagmati, Gandaki,Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Provincs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 25, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 01 Positive Cases And 04 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 25, 2023
Mulkaji Damodar Pande: The Forgotten War Hero of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 24, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75