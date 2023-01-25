NHRC Inks MoU With UNFPA

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UN Women and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) separately for promoting the human rights of women.

Won Young Hong, Country Representative of UNFPA, Navanita Sinha from UN Women and Murari Prasad Kharel, secretary of NHRC, signed the Memorandum of Understanding in the presence of Top Bahadur Magar, chairperson of the NHRC, and other officials of the NHRC on Monday.

According to separate statements issued by the NHRC and UNFPA, the UNFPA had entered into a partnership with the NHRC.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Won Young Hong stated that, “Nepal has made significant progress in formulating progressive laws and policies protecting women’s rights, including sexual and reproductive health and rights.

Despite this progress, there has been inconsistency in the enforcement and implementation of these laws and policies.

This is why we are pleased to partner with NHRC to ensure women’s rights and choices are upheld through the national development process”.

The new partnership will support the national protection systems to deliver on Nepal’s international obligations, including the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) and the Universal Periodic Review (UPR), which are essential to the advancement of sexual and reproductive health and rights and preventing and effectively responding to violence against women and girls in Nepal, read the statement of UNFPA.

Kharel, secretary of the NHRC said, “The MOU between the NHRC and UNFPA reflects the mutual commitment of both organizations based on the strategic priorities and mandate of both institutions.