Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Bagmati, Gandaki,Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Provincs

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Chances of brief snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.