US Under Secretary Nuland Pays A Courtesy Call On PM Prachanda

The United States Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland has paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda at his office in Singhadurbar.

According to PM Prachanda’s press secretariat, PM Prachanda and under-secretary Nuland discussed the matter of mutual and bilateral interest between Nepal and the United States of America.

She is the senior-most foreign dignitary to visit Nepal following Dahal’s appointment as Prime Minister on December 25, 2022.