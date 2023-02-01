Foreign Minister Paudyal To Attend 75h Independence Day Celebrations Of Sri Lanka

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Bimala Rai Paudyal is scheduled to leave here for Sri Lanka on 2nd February to participate in the 75th Independence Day celebrations as an honored guest in Colombo on 3-4 February 2023.

According to a press statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued here Tuesday, Minister Paudyal is visiting Sri Lanka at the invitation of Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka M.U.M. Ali Sabry.

Nilusha Dilmini, Cd’A of the Embassy of Sri Lanka recently handed over a letter of invitation from Sri Lankan Foreign Minister to attend the 75th Independence Day functions in Colombo as an honored guest

During her visit to Sri Lanka, Minister Paudyal is scheduled to meet with her counterpart Sabry and attend the cultural festival ‘LankaraLanka’ to be organized by the Presidential Secretariat in Independence Square on 3rd February.

The Foreign Minister will attend the 75th Independence Day Celebration functions to be organized at Galle Face Green. Minister Paudyal will also pay courtesy calls on President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Chandra Rupasinghe Gunawardena. She will also attend the reception hosted by President Wickremesinghe at the President’s House on 4th February.

The Foreign Minister is scheduled to return to Kathmandu on 5th February.