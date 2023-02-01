Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Bagmati And Gandaki Province

Feb. 1, 2023, 7:10 a.m.

With partial effects of westerly low pressure, Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

