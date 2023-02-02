Foreign Secretary Paudyal Meets EU’s Special Representatives For Human Rights

Foreign Secretary Paudyal Meets EU’s Special Representatives For Human Rights

Feb. 2, 2023, 8:15 a.m.

Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal meets the EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore in Brussels. According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, views were exchanged during the meeting on various aspects of protection and promotion of human rights.

EU Human Rights.jpg

In his tweet, Eamon Gilmore tweets, “Welcoming to Brussels, the Foreign Secretary of Nepal Bharat Raj Paudyal. We discussed strengthening of the relationship including on Human Rights. I welcomed the progress related to Transitional Justice. Much to learn from the Nepal Peace Process

