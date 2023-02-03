Malaysian Home Minister In Nepal

Home Minister of Malaysia, Saifuddin Nasusan Ismail, arrived in Kathmandu in a three-day visit on Thursday evening.

Malaysia is one of the important foreign employment destinations for Nepali workers.

The Malaysian Home Minister is scheduled to hold an official meeting with Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security, Dol Prasad Aryal on Friday. He is said to be talking to Nepali officials on foreign worker employment relaxation plan.

Ismail will return home coming Saturday. (RSS)