Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In The Madhesh, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

Feb. 5, 2023, 7:57 a.m.

With partial effects of westerly low pressure, there will be mainly fair in the Madhesh, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudur Paschim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 ,partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Province 1

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country.

