USAID Administrator Samantha Power Arrived For Two Day Nepal Visit

Samantha Power, the Administrator of the United States Agency for Development (USAID) arrived today for a two-day visit to Nepal. U.S. Ambassador Dean R. Thompson tweeted very happy to welcome her to Nepal. Glad to begin her visit with a chat with our Nepali partners and hear about the incredible work they do with @USAIDNepal to support civil society. https://twitter.com/USAmbNepal/status/1622839756391596034

According to a face book page of US Embassy in Nepal, during her visit, the Administrator will meet with civil society organizations and government officials and see up close how USAID partners with local communities to support a democratic and prosperous Nepal.

“Thanks for the great game, Adarsha School! USAID - US Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power stopped by for a quick game of basketball with the school’s girls’ team and heard directly from the students about their plans and goals for the future. Damaged in the 2015 earthquake, USAID Nepal partnered with the local community to rebuild the school and double the number of students who could attend,” writes U.S. Embassy Nepal Face book. https://www.facebook.com/nepal.usembassy