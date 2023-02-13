Nepal, India Reviewed The Wide-ranging India-Nepal Partnership

Nepal, India Foreign Secretaries Reviewed The Wide-ranging India-Nepal Partnership

Feb. 13, 2023, 9:03 p.m.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra called on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda and held productive discussions on bilateral issues across various sectors, including economic and development cooperation.

Similarly, Foreign Secretary Kwatra also paid a courtesy call on President Bidya Devi Bhandari at Sheetal Niwas and conveyed greetings on behalf of President of India Droupadi Murmu.

Prime Minsiter and Indian foreign seceary.jpg

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra called on Foreign Minister of Nepal today and had a fruitful exchange on strengthening the comprehensive India-Nepal relations.

Foreign secretary Kwatra with Foreign Minister Rai Paudyal.jpg

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra met his counterpart Bharat Raj Paudyal and reviewed the wide-ranging India-Nepal partnership. Both sides agreed to further strengthen their economic and development cooperation for benefit of the two countries and region as a whole.

Nepal India foreign secretary level meeting.jpg

He arrived at an official visit to Nepal from 13-14 February 2023 at the invitation of the Foreign Secretary of Nepal, Bharat Raj Paudyal. This will be the first stand-alone visit of the Foreign Secretary to Nepal since he assumed charge.

He was welcomed by foreign Secretary Paudyal and Ambassador of India to Nepal

Foregin Secretary Paudyal Welcome Kwatra.jpg

The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and the priority India attaches to its relations with Nepal under its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. During the visit, the two Foreign Secretaries will hold discussions on the entire range of multifaceted cooperation between India and Nepal.

"India has historical and civilizational linkages with Nepal, and bilateral cooperation between the two countries has strengthened in recent years, with several major infrastructures and cross-border connectivity projects completed with India’s assistance. The visit will be an opportunity to further advance our bilateral ties," states a press release issued by Embassy of India.

Indian foreign secreary Kwatra at TIA.jpg

