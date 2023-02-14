Government Of Nepal And The World Bank Launch $100 Million Water Sector Governance And Infrastructure Support Project

Government Of Nepal And The World Bank Launch $100 Million Water Sector Governance And Infrastructure Support Project

Feb. 14, 2023, 1:21 p.m.

The Water Sector Governance and Infrastructure Support Project was jointly launched today by the Honorable Minister of Water Supply, Abdul Khan and World Bank Country Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, Faris Hadad-Zervos.

The $100 million project, of which $80 million is financed by the World Bank and $20 million from government counterpart funding, will help Nepal improve the delivery of water and sanitation services and promote integrated water resources management. Aligned with Nepal’s federalism principles, the six-year project puts the municipalities at the forefront of project planning and implementation with a focus on strengthening service delivery and institutional capacities.

“In the context of climate change and federalism, delivering improved water supply and sanitation services and integrated water resources management are critical for economic and social progress. Strengthening sector governance and capacity at the federal, provincial, and local levels to improve institutional and regulatory reforms will be the key drivers to achieve this,” stated Abdul Khan, Minister of Water Supply. “The project complements the Government of Nepal’s existing programs in transitioning the sector service delivery to the municipalities as provided for under the Local Governance Operation Act 2017.”

The project will be implemented in six municipalities of two provinces: Birendranagar and Sharada municipalities in Karnali Province; and Dipayal Silgadhi, Bardogoria, Joshipur, and Janaki municipalities in Sudurpashchim Province. Both the provinces have low access to water supply and sanitation services, and a higher incidence of poverty, and are vulnerable to climate change.

WASGIP Launch 2.jpeg

“This project will help promote green, resilient, and inclusive water supply and sanitation services to over 400,000 people while providing employment opportunities and skills training to women in the water and sanitation sector,” stated Faris Hadad-Zervos, World Bank Country Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. “With our continued collaboration with the development partners and the private sector, the World Bank looks forward to supporting the Government of Nepal in strengthening federalism through improved capacity in delivering water and sanitation services to targeted local communities.”

The project agreement for the Water Sector Governance and Infrastructure Support Project was signed in July 2022 by the Government of Nepal and the World Bank.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

India Expressed Commitment To Allow Import Of Electricity From Nepal On Long-term Basis
Feb 14, 2023
South Korean Special Envoy Sung Min JANG Pays A Courtesy Call On PM Prachanda
Feb 14, 2023
Valentine Days 2023: Nepalese Youth To Celebrate As Day Of Love
Feb 14, 2023
South Korea Wants To Extend Economic Support To Nepal: Special Envoy Sung Min JANG
Feb 14, 2023
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Lumubini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province
Feb 14, 2023

More on Economy

CHILIME-TRISHULI TRANSMISSION LINE: Correct Course By Keshab Poudel 6 days, 12 hours ago
Price Of Petroleum Products Increased By Agencies 1 week ago
NEPAL COUNTRY ACTION PLAN: CCA's Road Map To Clean Cooking By Keshab Poudel 1 week, 1 day ago
NIMB Enables NEPALPAY TAP & NEPALPAY QR In Fin POS By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Nepal, Malaysia Ink MoU To Revise Labour Agreement By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago
IFC Appointed Riccardo Puliti As Its New Regional Vice President For Asia And The Pacific By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

India Expressed Commitment To Allow Import Of Electricity From Nepal On Long-term Basis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 14, 2023
South Korean Special Envoy Sung Min JANG Pays A Courtesy Call On PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 14, 2023
LATE HIMALAYA SUMSHER RANA The End of an Era By A Correspondent Feb 14, 2023
USAID ADMINISTRATOR’S NEPAL VISIT Supporting Development By A Correspondent Feb 14, 2023
Valentine Days 2023: Nepalese Youth To Celebrate As Day Of Love By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 14, 2023
South Korea Wants To Extend Economic Support To Nepal: Special Envoy Sung Min JANG By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 14, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75