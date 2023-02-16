Nepal Receives 345,000 Doses Of Anti-COVID Vaccine From Germany

Feb. 16, 2023, 7:28 a.m.

Germany has provided 345,000 doses of vaccine against coronavirus in the first phase under COVAX facility to Nepal.

German Ambassador to Nepal, Dr Thomas Prinz, on Wednesday handed over the vaccines to Minister for Health and Population, Padam Giri.

The government of Germany has committed to provide 1.5 million doses of vaccines in different phases. Nepal had received 345,000 doses of Pfizer bivalent vaccines for booster dose on February 13.

On the occasion, Minister Giri said the vaccines would be administered to the target groups and senior citizens. He also lauded the support of German government in the post-earthquake relief and recovery in Nepal.

Similarly, Ambassador Dr Prinz said the government of Germany would continue its support in coming days. He expressed the hope that the vaccine provided by the German government would be properly utilized. (RSS)

