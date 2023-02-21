India Gifted 200 Pieces of Kidney Dialysis Machines To Nepal

India has handed over the 200 pieces of Kidney Dialysis Machines to the Nepal government.
In a ceremony, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Nabin Shrivastava handed over the machines to the Ministry for Health and Population Padam Giri.
According to Embassy of India’s twitter, these are part of 200 KDMs that India is gifting Nepal to augment its health infrastructure
VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75