India Gifted 200 Pieces of Kidney Dialysis Machines To Nepal

India Gifted 200 Pieces of Kidney Dialysis Machines To Nepal

Feb. 21, 2023, 8:25 a.m.

India has handed over the 200 pieces of Kidney Dialysis Machines to the Nepal government.

In a ceremony, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Nabin Shrivastava handed over the machines to the Ministry for Health and Population Padam Giri.

ambassador of Nepal to India addressing the press meet.jpg

According to Embassy of India’s twitter, these are part of 200 KDMs that India is gifting Nepal to augment its health infrastructure

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Gyalpo Lhosar 2023: Public Holiday And Its Importance
Feb 21, 2023
Mainly Fair In The Sudurpaschim,Karnali, Lumbini And Madesh Provinces
Feb 21, 2023
A South-Asian Parliamentary Delegation From The German BundestagVisits Nepal
Feb 20, 2023
Nepal Army Organized A Cultural Function
Feb 20, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hills Of Lumbini
Feb 20, 2023

More on National

Nepal To Celebrate 73 National Democracy Day Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Nepal Army Day Has Been Celebrated At The Tundikhel. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago
Nepal And Malawi Establish Diplomatic Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
UN Organized A Panel Discussion On Protecting And Promoting Human Rights Of Youth In Migration By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 19 hours ago
National Assembly Considers University Of Nepal Bill, 2079 To Address Challenges In Education Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 19 hours ago
Asian Development Bank Assistance Helped Finish the Dhap Dam Project By Keshab Poudel 4 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

Gyalpo Lhosar 2023: Public Holiday And Its Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 21, 2023
Turkey Hit By Another Quake Measuring 6.3 Magnitude By Agencies Feb 21, 2023
Biden Visits Kyiv In Show Of Support For Ukraine By Agencies Feb 21, 2023
Mainly Fair In The Sudurpaschim,Karnali, Lumbini And Madesh Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 21, 2023
A South-Asian Parliamentary Delegation From The German BundestagVisits Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 20, 2023
New President: National Political Consensus For A Common Senior Person By Nishesh Dhungana Feb 20, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75