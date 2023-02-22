Putin Defends Ukraine Invasion, Warns West In Address

Feb. 22, 2023, 7:18 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged to continue what he calls a special military operation in Ukraine, saying it is impossible to defeat his country on the battlefield. He also warned the United States that he is suspending Russia's remaining nuclear arms control treaty with Washington.

Putin delivered a state of the nation address in Moscow on Tuesday, just three days before the one-year anniversary of the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He said Russia will carry out the operation to remove threats from what he calls Ukraine's neo-Nazi government, and steadily resolve challenges.

He also said the West used Ukraine to prepare for a war, and that Russia tried to stop it.

Putin said more than 91 percent of Russia's nuclear arsenal is equipped with state-of-the-art systems.

He announced that the country is suspending its participation in the New START nuclear arms control treaty with the United States. But he also said he is not planning to withdraw from the pact.

Putin insisted that the US is considering fresh nuclear tests, and said that if Washington carries out such tests, Russia will too.

He argued that Russia will be able to cope with further sanctions by the West.

He said the country's presidential election will be held in 2024 as scheduled, taking into account all democratic and constitutional procedures.

