Weather Forecast: Light Rain Likely In Hilly Regions Of Province 1

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and Gandaki Province , partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province .