Weather Forecast: Light Rain Likely In Hilly Regions Of Province 1

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Likely In Hilly Regions Of Province 1

Feb. 24, 2023, 7:28 a.m.

Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and Gandaki Province , partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Policy Makers And Experts Advocate For Safeguarding Children In South Asia
Feb 24, 2023
Nepal-India Multilingual Poetry Festival Organized
Feb 24, 2023
Putin Meets Chinese Top Diplomat, Calls For Unity At Rally
Feb 23, 2023
Weather Forecast: Traces Of Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Province 1 And Gandaki
Feb 23, 2023
Amar Ekushe And International Mother Language Day Observed In Kathmandu
Feb 22, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Traces Of Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Province 1 And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall Is Likely In High Mountainous Region Of Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Mainly Fair In The Sudurpaschim,Karnali, Lumbini And Madesh Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hills Of Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudur Paschim Provinces. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of High Mountains Of Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Policy Makers And Experts Advocate For Safeguarding Children In South Asia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2023
POLITICS Presidential Election By A Correspondent Feb 24, 2023
Nepal-India Multilingual Poetry Festival Organized By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2023
Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Death Toll Tops 49,000 By Agencies Feb 24, 2023
UN Passes Resolution Demanding Russia Leave Ukraine By Agencies Feb 24, 2023
Decline And Fall Of The Nepali Maoists By Dipak Gyawali Feb 23, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75