Weather Forecast: Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely In Province 1 And Bagmati Province

Feb. 26, 2023, 7:46 a.m.

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high mountainous region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high mountainous region of Province 1 and Gandaki Province.

Four Ministers From RPP Resign En Masse
Feb 25, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 01 Positive Cases And 2 Recoveries
Feb 25, 2023
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thundershowers Is Likely In Hilly Regions Of Province 1 And Bagmati Province
Feb 25, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 01 Positive Cases And 4 Recovery
Feb 25, 2023
Policy Makers And Experts Advocate For Safeguarding Children In South Asia
Feb 24, 2023

