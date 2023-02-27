Nepal Investment Mega Bank Reaches At 38

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Reaches At 38

Feb. 27, 2023, 5:01 p.m.

Nepal Investment Mega Bank completes its 37 years of establishment and reach at 38 from today. The bank celebrated 37th anniversary in Kathmandu. Addressing the anniversary program, chairman of the bank Prithvi Bahadur Pade said that Nepal Investment Mega Bank(NIMB) is able to stand as a leading commercial bank of Nepal.

Chairman Pande added that the bank has been able to maintain best management and provide high-level satisfaction to the customers. Chairman Pande said that the merger of two major commercial banks Nepal Investment Bank Ltd and Mega Bank Ltd merged in last December inspired other banks as well.

In a similar vein, the bank's chief executive officer, Jyotiprakash Pandey, claimed that Nepal Investment Mega Bank has solidified its position as a top-tier, well-respected, and well-liked commercial bank in Nepal. CEO Pandey expressed his pride at heading a bank that has become known for its reliability and high standards as a result of its revolutionary ideas and vision.

A blood donation program was organized by the bank during the event. To educate children about banking literacy, the bank also published a book.

The joint entity has been established, bringing the NIMB's total paid-up capital to Rs 34.12 billion. The overall number of deposits held by the bank has surpassed Rs 360 billion, while the total amount of loans disbursed has beyond Rs 329 billion.

Moreover, NIMB now has 296 total branches, 279 ATMs, 59 extension counters, and over three million clients. Seven international prizes have already been given to the bank.

