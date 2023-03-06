Zonta Club Of Kathmandu Honors Various Individuals Working Towards Gender Equity

Zonta Club Of Kathmandu Honors Various Individuals Working Towards Gender Equity

March 6, 2023, 12:54 p.m.

Zonta Club of Kathmandu joined the global celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women as part of the International Women’s Day and Yellow Rose Day by honoring the efforts of individuals working toward gender equity.

“Every year we celebrate International Women’s Day and ‘Yellow Rose Day’ by paying tribute to women who have made a difference in our society,” said Ava Shah, President of Zonta Club of Kathmandu. “This year we are proud to honor 12 exceptional women who have made an indelible mark in their respective fields and who continue to inspire young girls and women to pursue their dreams.”

At the Yellow Rose Day event held today, the ZontaClub of Kathmandu presented the awards to the women from various walks of life.

The list of awardees for 2022 are as follows Mira Rai - Princess Helen Shah Inspirational Award, Muskan Khatun - Amar Rana Game Changer Award, Sushma Tamang and Sonika Dhakal - Ratna Devi Women in Sports, Bibhusha Pathak and Samiksha Khadka - Jyoti Scholarship Award, Anjani Pokhrel and Kalbina Shrestha Indrakala Scholarship Award and Unsung heroes: Sita Subedi - Dancer, Nisha Chaulagain - Driver, Suneera Regmi – Aero Space, and Pinkey Shital Gurung – LGBTQ activist.

In addition, Zonta Club of Kathmandu also paid tribute to editors and reporters of major newspapers who have played an important role in promoting gender equality and social inclusion.

“Today we also honor media personalities who continue to provide a platform for the voices of those affected by gender inequality and amplify their stories. The Zonta Club of Kathmandu truly appreciates and recognizes the important role that the media plays in challenging gender stereotypes and discrimination and raising awareness on important social issues,” said Zontian Shah.

The Zonta Club of Kathmandu promotes gender equality by supporting women to become financially independent through skills-based training, by building their capacity, and by organizing events, workshops and seminars. Zonta members also engage at the local and national level in advocacy and awareness efforts focusing on ending gender-based violence, equal pay, closing the gender gap in male-dominated fields and more.

This year’s International Women’s Day global campaign theme is #EmbraceEquity. According tointernationalwomensday.com, truly embracing equity “means to deeply believe, value and seek out difference as a necessary and positive element of life. To embrace equity means to understand the journey required to achieve women’s equality.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepalese Delegation Members Address Various LDC’s Meeting
Mar 08, 2023
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Hilly Regions
Mar 08, 2023
Sichuan Airlines Announces Special Package From Nepal To Australia And Japan
Mar 07, 2023
DPM Shrestha Stresses The Need For All Out Support To Build The Economy Of LDC
Mar 07, 2023
People In Terai Are Celebrating Holi Festival Today
Mar 07, 2023

More on Economy

Nepalese Delegation Members Address Various LDC’s Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 37 minutes ago
Sichuan Airlines Announces Special Package From Nepal To Australia And Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 7 minutes ago
DDC To Increase The Prices Of Milk By Rs. 9.1 Per Liter By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago
Pooja Sharma Appointed As New Country Director Of Practical Action Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 17 hours ago
Upper Trishuli -1 Project: The Diversion Tunnel Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 17 hours ago
NEPAL-INDIA Joint Steering Committee (JSC) MEET: Power Trade Breakthrough By Keshab Poudel 1 week ago

The Latest

PROYEL IN IWD 2023: Gender Equality And Empowerment Through DigitALL By Keshab Poudel Mar 08, 2023
PM Dahal Calls To Develop Women’s Entreprenurship And Self Employment By Agencies Mar 08, 2023
DigitALL: Innovation And technology For Gender Equality By REUTERS Mar 08, 2023
International Women’s Day History By Agencies Mar 08, 2023
UN Chief To Visit Kiev To Discuss Farm-export Deal Extension By Agencies Mar 08, 2023
Russia's Defense Minister Lays Out Strategy By Agencies Mar 08, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75