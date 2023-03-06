Zonta Club Of Kathmandu Honors Various Individuals Working Towards Gender Equity

Zonta Club of Kathmandu joined the global celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women as part of the International Women’s Day and Yellow Rose Day by honoring the efforts of individuals working toward gender equity.

“Every year we celebrate International Women’s Day and ‘Yellow Rose Day’ by paying tribute to women who have made a difference in our society,” said Ava Shah, President of Zonta Club of Kathmandu. “This year we are proud to honor 12 exceptional women who have made an indelible mark in their respective fields and who continue to inspire young girls and women to pursue their dreams.”

At the Yellow Rose Day event held today, the ZontaClub of Kathmandu presented the awards to the women from various walks of life.

The list of awardees for 2022 are as follows Mira Rai - Princess Helen Shah Inspirational Award, Muskan Khatun - Amar Rana Game Changer Award, Sushma Tamang and Sonika Dhakal - Ratna Devi Women in Sports, Bibhusha Pathak and Samiksha Khadka - Jyoti Scholarship Award, Anjani Pokhrel and Kalbina Shrestha Indrakala Scholarship Award and Unsung heroes: Sita Subedi - Dancer, Nisha Chaulagain - Driver, Suneera Regmi – Aero Space, and Pinkey Shital Gurung – LGBTQ activist.

In addition, Zonta Club of Kathmandu also paid tribute to editors and reporters of major newspapers who have played an important role in promoting gender equality and social inclusion.

“Today we also honor media personalities who continue to provide a platform for the voices of those affected by gender inequality and amplify their stories. The Zonta Club of Kathmandu truly appreciates and recognizes the important role that the media plays in challenging gender stereotypes and discrimination and raising awareness on important social issues,” said Zontian Shah.

The Zonta Club of Kathmandu promotes gender equality by supporting women to become financially independent through skills-based training, by building their capacity, and by organizing events, workshops and seminars. Zonta members also engage at the local and national level in advocacy and awareness efforts focusing on ending gender-based violence, equal pay, closing the gender gap in male-dominated fields and more.

This year’s International Women’s Day global campaign theme is #EmbraceEquity. According tointernationalwomensday.com, truly embracing equity “means to deeply believe, value and seek out difference as a necessary and positive element of life. To embrace equity means to understand the journey required to achieve women’s equality.