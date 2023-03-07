Sichuan Airlines Announces Special Package From Nepal To Australia And Japan

Sichuan Airlines would like to announce the resumption of their scheduled flights to and from Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) - Kathmandu starting from the 20th of March, 2023. Sichuan Airlines will conduct 4 weekly flights from Chengdu.

Taking into account the current high demand in the Nepal market for travel to Australia and Japan, Sichuan Airlines has announced a special introductory one-way fare of NPR 79,999/- to Melbourne and NPR 65,999/- to Narita from Kathmandu with 46 kgs check-in baggage and 7kgs hand carry.

Passengers traveling to Melbourne will benefit with great connectivity to their onwards flight from Chengdu with a minimal of 4 hrs. 30 minutes only.

Sichuan Airlines is represented by Society International Travel Services as the General Sales Agent (GSA) in Nepal.

Sichuan Airlines would like to thank the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) for their continuous support and encouragement concerning our operations in Nepal.