Sichuan Airlines Announces Special Package From Nepal To Australia And Japan

Sichuan Airlines Announces Special Package From Nepal To Australia And Japan

March 7, 2023, 7:04 p.m.

Sichuan Airlines would like to announce the resumption of their scheduled flights to and from Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) - Kathmandu starting from the 20th of March, 2023. Sichuan Airlines will conduct 4 weekly flights from Chengdu.

Taking into account the current high demand in the Nepal market for travel to Australia and Japan, Sichuan Airlines has announced a special introductory one-way fare of NPR 79,999/- to Melbourne and NPR 65,999/- to Narita from Kathmandu with 46 kgs check-in baggage and 7kgs hand carry.

Passengers traveling to Melbourne will benefit with great connectivity to their onwards flight from Chengdu with a minimal of 4 hrs. 30 minutes only.

Sichuan Airlines is represented by Society International Travel Services as the General Sales Agent (GSA) in Nepal.

Sichuan Airlines would like to thank the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) for their continuous support and encouragement concerning our operations in Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepalese Delegation Members Address Various LDC’s Meeting
Mar 08, 2023
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Hilly Regions
Mar 08, 2023
DPM Shrestha Stresses The Need For All Out Support To Build The Economy Of LDC
Mar 07, 2023
People In Terai Are Celebrating Holi Festival Today
Mar 07, 2023
Nepal Defeats UAE By 42 Runs
Mar 07, 2023

More on Economy

Nepalese Delegation Members Address Various LDC’s Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 38 minutes ago
Zonta Club Of Kathmandu Honors Various Individuals Working Towards Gender Equity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
DDC To Increase The Prices Of Milk By Rs. 9.1 Per Liter By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago
Pooja Sharma Appointed As New Country Director Of Practical Action Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 17 hours ago
Upper Trishuli -1 Project: The Diversion Tunnel Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 17 hours ago
NEPAL-INDIA Joint Steering Committee (JSC) MEET: Power Trade Breakthrough By Keshab Poudel 1 week ago

The Latest

PROYEL IN IWD 2023: Gender Equality And Empowerment Through DigitALL By Keshab Poudel Mar 08, 2023
PM Dahal Calls To Develop Women’s Entreprenurship And Self Employment By Agencies Mar 08, 2023
DigitALL: Innovation And technology For Gender Equality By REUTERS Mar 08, 2023
International Women’s Day History By Agencies Mar 08, 2023
UN Chief To Visit Kiev To Discuss Farm-export Deal Extension By Agencies Mar 08, 2023
Russia's Defense Minister Lays Out Strategy By Agencies Mar 08, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75