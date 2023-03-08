PM Dahal Calls To Develop Women’s Entreprenurship And Self Employment

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has called for the need to intensify efforts to develop women's entrepreneurship and self-employment.

In a message on the occasion of the 113th International Women's Day today, Prime Minister Dahal said that a culture should be developed of treating women with respect, and expressed the confidence that would provide more inspiration to establish equal rights and proportional representation in all organs of the state as well as their meaningful leadership.

"Political rights gain significance only when these rights have a positive impact on people's lives, and bring about changes in social norms and practices and lay the foundation for cultural transformation", PM Dahal said in the message. He also said all the movements for democracy or the great people's war and other historical movements were built on the foundation of women's participation, leadership and sacrifices.

The Constitution of Nepal has established equal rights for women as well as respectable and proportional representation in all aspects of policy making and state management.

Prime Minister Dahal has also said that women have been given priority in family property, legal remedy, income generation and career development, which he said, are qualitative in terms of the systems and practices around the world.

Similarly, President Bidya Devi Bhandari has said that Nepal's achievements on women empowerment and gender equality are unique for the global women's movement. However, a long journey is yet to be made for women's leadership development, equitable access and distribution of opportunities as well as for economic progress.

In a message today on the occasion of the 113th International Women's Day, the President has made the statement while wishing for happiness, peace and prosperity to all Nepali sisters and brothers at home and abroad.

It is relevant to internalize the aspects of positive outcome of the provisions set by the constitution for ensuring women's participation and representation on the basis of structures. "As a result of this, the role of women in all three layers of governments, parliament and policy making bodies has been robust. And, I think Nepali women's dignity has been uplifted from this," reads the message by the President.

The President has expressed the confidence that the Day would add energy and excitement to all to ensure equality and justice by eradicating all social ills existing in the society as well as all sorts of violence, discrimination and suppression against women.

The main purpose of the gender equality is to create an environment that shares equal rights and responsibility towards the nation, society and family of women and men, the President stated in her message. (RSS)