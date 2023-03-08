PM Dahal Calls To Develop Women’s Entreprenurship And Self Employment

PM Dahal Calls To Develop Women’s Entreprenurship And Self Employment

March 8, 2023, 10:14 a.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has called for the need to intensify efforts to develop women's entrepreneurship and self-employment.

In a message on the occasion of the 113th International Women's Day today, Prime Minister Dahal said that a culture should be developed of treating women with respect, and expressed the confidence that would provide more inspiration to establish equal rights and proportional representation in all organs of the state as well as their meaningful leadership.

"Political rights gain significance only when these rights have a positive impact on people's lives, and bring about changes in social norms and practices and lay the foundation for cultural transformation", PM Dahal said in the message. He also said all the movements for democracy or the great people's war and other historical movements were built on the foundation of women's participation, leadership and sacrifices.

The Constitution of Nepal has established equal rights for women as well as respectable and proportional representation in all aspects of policy making and state management.

Prime Minister Dahal has also said that women have been given priority in family property, legal remedy, income generation and career development, which he said, are qualitative in terms of the systems and practices around the world.

Similarly, President Bidya Devi Bhandari has said that Nepal's achievements on women empowerment and gender equality are unique for the global women's movement. However, a long journey is yet to be made for women's leadership development, equitable access and distribution of opportunities as well as for economic progress.

In a message today on the occasion of the 113th International Women's Day, the President has made the statement while wishing for happiness, peace and prosperity to all Nepali sisters and brothers at home and abroad.

It is relevant to internalize the aspects of positive outcome of the provisions set by the constitution for ensuring women's participation and representation on the basis of structures. "As a result of this, the role of women in all three layers of governments, parliament and policy making bodies has been robust. And, I think Nepali women's dignity has been uplifted from this," reads the message by the President.

The President has expressed the confidence that the Day would add energy and excitement to all to ensure equality and justice by eradicating all social ills existing in the society as well as all sorts of violence, discrimination and suppression against women.

The main purpose of the gender equality is to create an environment that shares equal rights and responsibility towards the nation, society and family of women and men, the President stated in her message. (RSS)

Agencies

International Women’s Day History
Mar 08, 2023
UN Chief To Visit Kiev To Discuss Farm-export Deal Extension
Mar 08, 2023
Russia's Defense Minister Lays Out Strategy
Mar 08, 2023
Qatari Princess To Climb Annapurna I
Mar 07, 2023
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un's Sister Warns US And South Korea
Mar 07, 2023

More on News

Qatari Princess To Climb Annapurna I By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
High Level Pay Commission Presented Report By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago
Nepal Police – U.S. Cooperation Leads To Prosecution Of Fraud Scheme By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 23 hours ago
Code of Conduct Come Into Effect For Upcoming President Elections By Agencies 1 week ago
Paul Shah Released From Jail By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Policy Makers And Experts Advocate For Safeguarding Children In South Asia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

PROYEL IN IWD 2023: Gender Equality And Empowerment Through DigitALL By Keshab Poudel Mar 08, 2023
Nepalese Delegation Members Address Various LDC’s Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2023
DigitALL: Innovation And technology For Gender Equality By REUTERS Mar 08, 2023
International Women’s Day History By Agencies Mar 08, 2023
UN Chief To Visit Kiev To Discuss Farm-export Deal Extension By Agencies Mar 08, 2023
Russia's Defense Minister Lays Out Strategy By Agencies Mar 08, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75