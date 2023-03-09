NEA Urges Consumers To Install Meter For Street Lights

March 9, 2023, 7:46 a.m.

The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has urged the electricity users not to install streetlights on their own without its consent.

Issuing a public notice on Tuesday, NRA has urged the users to immediately install meter for measuring power supply to the streetlights.

Noting that streetlight has a big share of electricity tariff dues, NEA issued a directive to the concerned to clear the payment without any delay.

"NEA has to face a huge loss in absence of measurement of power consumption in streetlamps and clearance of dues. The Authority calls for the concerned people to clear the tariff dues. Please do not install street lamps from electricity line without consent from the NEA", the notice reads.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

