Kuwaiti Jazeera Airways Resume Regular Flights From Gautam Buddha International Airport

Kuwaiti Jazeera Airways Resume Regular Flights From Gautam Buddha International Airport

March 10, 2023, 7:21 a.m.

Regular international flights have resumed from the Bhairahawa-based Gautam Buddha International Airport, the second largest airport in the country, from today. Kuwaiti airlines, Jazeera Airways, which had been operating international flights from this airport, suspended flights since December 21, 2022, citing bad weather.

A plane of the Jazeera Airways carrying 66 passengers from Kuwait landed at the Gautam Buddha International Airport at 7:15 am and it took off from there at 8:15 am with 99 passengers on board, said Jagannath Niraula, Spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN).

According to him, operation of flights to and from Bhairahawa has become easier now with the weather becoming clear and Jazeera Airways will operate regular flights three days a week – Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Thirty to 40 flights can be handled daily at the Gautam Buddha International Airport, which is in operation as the alternative to the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. (RSS)

Agencies

Russians Pound Civilian Targets In Ukraine
Mar 10, 2023
Xi Jinping Expected To Be Reelected As President At National People's Congress
Mar 10, 2023
UN Secretary-general Pushes To Extend Grain Deal
Mar 09, 2023
Iran Arrests Protesters Over Schoolgirl Poisonings
Mar 09, 2023
PM Dahal Calls To Develop Women’s Entreprenurship And Self Employment
Mar 08, 2023

More on News

PM Dahal Calls To Develop Women’s Entreprenurship And Self Employment By Agencies 2 days, 12 hours ago
Qatari Princess To Climb Annapurna I By Agencies 3 days, 15 hours ago
High Level Pay Commission Presented Report By Agencies 5 days, 14 hours ago
Nepal Police – U.S. Cooperation Leads To Prosecution Of Fraud Scheme By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Code of Conduct Come Into Effect For Upcoming President Elections By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
Paul Shah Released From Jail By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

The Bamboo Series Discusses BCM As A Recourse To Make Businesses Resilient By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 10, 2023
Private Sector Should Be Strong And Powerful: FNCCI Senior VP Chandra Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 10, 2023
Russians Pound Civilian Targets In Ukraine By Agencies Mar 10, 2023
Xi Jinping Expected To Be Reelected As President At National People's Congress By Agencies Mar 10, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Bagmati, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 10, 2023
Australian Ambassador Launches Women Entrepreneurship Project In Jumla By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 09, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75