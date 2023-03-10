Kuwaiti Jazeera Airways Resume Regular Flights From Gautam Buddha International Airport

Regular international flights have resumed from the Bhairahawa-based Gautam Buddha International Airport, the second largest airport in the country, from today. Kuwaiti airlines, Jazeera Airways, which had been operating international flights from this airport, suspended flights since December 21, 2022, citing bad weather.

A plane of the Jazeera Airways carrying 66 passengers from Kuwait landed at the Gautam Buddha International Airport at 7:15 am and it took off from there at 8:15 am with 99 passengers on board, said Jagannath Niraula, Spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN).

According to him, operation of flights to and from Bhairahawa has become easier now with the weather becoming clear and Jazeera Airways will operate regular flights three days a week – Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Thirty to 40 flights can be handled daily at the Gautam Buddha International Airport, which is in operation as the alternative to the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. (RSS)