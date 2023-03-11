Ambassador Gyan Chandra Acharya Presented Letters Of Credence To President Of Malta

March 11, 2023, 1:28 p.m.

Ambassador of Nepal to the Republic of Malta Gyan Chandra Acharya presented his Letters of Credence to Dr. George Vella, President of the Republic of Malta, amidst a special ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Valetta.

Following the credential ceremony, Ambassador Acharya had an audience with the President of Malta. While receiving the Letters of Credence, the President congratulated Ambassador Acharya on his appointment as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Nepal to the Republic of Malta and wished him for a successful tenure and expressed his hope that the existing ties of friendship between the two countries would continue to be further strengthened during his tenure.

Gyan Chndra jee prsent letter of credence .jpg

The Ambassador briefed about the latest political, social and economic development of Nepal and development priorities of the current government. They agreed to expand the current state of bilateral relationship through the collaboration in the fields of tourism, education and employment opportunities and the Nepalese community in Malta. Also discussed on the occasion were regional and international issues of importance to both the counties.

Present on the occasion were senior officials of the government of Malta and Office of the President. Gyan Chandra Acharya was accompanied by his wife Mrs. Sunita Acharya and Third Secretary Pujan Pandey.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

