Nepali Delegation Address CSW Session

Suman Raj Aryal, Secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, addressed the 67th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) in the United Nations in New York today.

Addressing the session, Aryal stated that the new technologies have brought unprecedented transformation in the areas of political, social, economic and cultural aspects, but in asymmetrical ways, where only half of the women are online than their male counterparts. Though the pandemic has compelled us to use digital technologies on many fronts including medical treatment to education, it has favored rich and urban dwellers rather than the poor in rural areas, he said. He underlined the necessity to make digital technology a global public good, giving particular attention to those who are the furthest behind.

Secretary Aryal further highlighted the Digital Nepal Framework which was unveiled with the aim of raising digital literacy and supporting the advancement of ICT with a focus on digital foundation, agriculture, health, education, energy, tourism, finance and urban infrastructure. The current National Plan emphasizes harnessing STEM with the use of digital materials in the teaching and learning process, he shared.

As a country graduating from the LDC status by 2026, Nepal needs adequate support in terms of resources and technology transfer to implement DPOA and 2030 Agenda for sustained, smooth and irreversible graduation; and to bridge the digital gender divide and achieve gender equality, Secretary Mr. Aryal further added.

The 67thSession of the Commission on the Status of Women is being held from 6 to 17 March 2023 under the theme “Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls.” Nepali delegation to the Session also includes Hon. Chairperson Ms. Kamala Kumari Parajuliand Hon. Member Ms. Krishna Kumari Poudel Khatiwada from the National Women Commission, Member Shanti Modi from Tharu Commission, senior government officials and members of the NGOs and Civil Society Organizations.

A Ministerial Roundtable on “Good practices in addressing barriers to bridge the gender digital divide and promote education in the digital age for achieving gender equality” was also held on 7 March.

Aabha Shrestha, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizen participated in the Roundtable. In her intervention, she shed light on Nepal’s legal provisions and institutional arrangements and shared initiatives taken to bridge the gender digital gap and ensure education for every woman and girl, both offline and online.