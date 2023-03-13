Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Nepal

March 13, 2023, 7:09 a.m.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

