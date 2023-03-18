Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning To Some Places Of The Country

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning To Some Places Of The Country

March 18, 2023, 7:38 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of and at a few places of the terai regions of the country .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be parto generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of and at a few places of the terai regions of the country .

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly and mountaineous region of and at one or two parts of terai regions of the country tonight

.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Dr. Suresh Chandra Chalise Appointed Foreign Relations Advisor To President
Mar 18, 2023
Nepali Embassy Organized Nepal Events In Bangkok
Mar 18, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 06 New Cases And 03 Recoveries
Mar 17, 2023
Nepal Is Firm To Successfully Implement BRI Projects: DPM Shrestha
Mar 17, 2023
Weather Forecast: Brief Thundershowers Is Likely At Some Places Of Nepal
Mar 17, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Brief Thundershowers Is Likely At Some Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Parts Of Terai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain And Lightening Is Likely To Occur At Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thundershower Is Likely At Hilly Regions Of Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Dr. Suresh Chandra Chalise Appointed Foreign Relations Advisor To President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 18, 2023
NEPAL ATTENDING UN WATER CONFERENCE: Clear And Concise Position Paper By Keshab Poudel Mar 18, 2023
Nepali Embassy Organized Nepal Events In Bangkok By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 18, 2023
Work To Strengthen National Unity: Newly Elected Vice President By Agencies Mar 18, 2023
Chinese President Xi To Visit Russia For 3 Days From Monday By Agencies Mar 18, 2023
ICC Issues Arrest Warrant For Putin, Alleging War Crimes In Ukraine By Agencies Mar 18, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75