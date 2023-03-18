Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning To Some Places Of The Country

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of and at a few places of the terai regions of the country .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be parto generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of and at a few places of the terai regions of the country .

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly and mountaineous region of and at one or two parts of terai regions of the country tonight

