TU Students Voting For FSU Elections Today

March 19, 2023, 9:49 a.m.

After a long gap of 14 years, the Free Students Union (FSU) election in the constituent and affiliated campuses including the Central Campus of the Tribhuvan University (TU) is taking place today.

The voting is to kick start at 8:00 am and will continue until 4:00 in the afternoon.

The TU officials said that the FSU election is being held in 60 constituent campuses and 1,040 affiliated campuses across the country.

So far, the FSU leadership has been elected unopposed in two constituent campuses and some affiliated campuses.

To be taken place in every two year, the FSU election in the TU campuses had not happened after 2065 BS. (RSS)

