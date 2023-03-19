Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning

March 19, 2023, 8:25 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of the country and at a few places of the terai regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of the country and at a few places of the terai regions of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country and at one or two places of the terai regions of the country tonight.

