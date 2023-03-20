Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Thunder And Lightning In Hilly Region Of Bagmati, Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

March 20, 2023, 7:11 a.m.

Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the country

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the country

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of the country and at a few places of the terai regions of the country tonight

