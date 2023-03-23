MD Ghising Directed To Complete Tanahu Hydropower Project In Time

MD of NEA Kul Man Ghising directed contractors and consultant to complete the construction of the project as proposed. He said that there will be no extension of date.

Jointly inspecting Tanahun Hydropower Project with the Asian Development Bank country team led by country director Arnaud Cauchois, he said the project must be completed as per ongoing date.

NEA MD Ghising inspected the site of 140 MW Tanahun Hydropower Project and 126 MW Lower Seti Hydropower Project being constructed by Tanahun Hydropower Limited here.

Ghising has inspected the structures such as diverting rivers, dams, construction sites and underground power plants under construction and tunnels.

He instructed to complete the work of reservoir project without any delay within the stipulated time.

Stating that all the projects in operation except Kulekhani are based on the run-of-the-river and in order to meet the demand in the country when the production dips in winter, the country is importing power, he said that this project was important and it was necessary to complete it on time.

Tanahun Hydropower Project is a reservoir of strategic importance, he said and added that it should not be delayed showing any reasons.

Kiran Kumar Shrestha, Managing Director of Tanahun Hydropower Limited and Shyamji Bhandari, chief of Lower Seti Hydropower Project, informed about the physical and financial progress achieved so far in the construction

Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) Ghising has said that the work is underway to provide electricity access to all Nepalis within two years.

Inaugurating the 33/11 kV Sarangath substation constructed in Bandipur Rural Municipality-6 of Tanahun district, Ghising said that the NEA had been expediting the work targeting to provide electricity to all citizens within two years. NEA MD Ghising and Country Director of Asian Development Bank Arnaud Cauchois jointly inaugurated the substation on Monday.

The Sarangath substation was built under the social development programme of the 140 MW Tanahun Hydropower Project, which is being constructed by Tanahun Hydropower Limited, a subsidiary of Nepal Electricity Authority.

"We are in the last leg of electrification to fulfill the goal of the government to supply electricity to the homes of all Nepalis. For this, most of the contract agreements have been completed; along with this, we are working extensively to improve the system to make the supply reliable and quality in the places where electricity has reached," Ghising said. Mentioning the great support of the Asian Development Bank in electrification, he thanked everyone who helped in the construction of the substation.

Stating that Nepal has achieved significant progress in electrification in the last one decade, ADB Country Director for Nepal Cauchois said, “The annual growth rate of electricity access in the world is 0.8 per cent on average; compared to this, Nepal's rate is much faster at 4.3 per cent. We appreciate it.'' He said that the ADB would continue its investment in the infrastructure sector of Nepal.

The transmission line constructed through the 'Tanahun Rural Electrification and Distribution Network Improvement Project' implemented by the Authority's Project Management Directorate was completed and the substation construction was completed and brought into operation on Friday.

The 33 kV transmission line from Markichowk substation in Aanbu Khaireni Rural Municipality to Dumre in Bandipur Rural Municipality has been connected.

The construction of a 19 km long 33 kV line, which connects the transmission line at Bandipur Rural Municipality-5, Yampaphant to Saranghat Substation, has also been completed. Out of this, 1,130 metres of transmission line has been laid underground.

Under the social development programme of the Tanahun Hydropower Project, substations and transmission lines have been constructed to electrify the project-affected Tanahun district and to make the power supply reliable