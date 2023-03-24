Ramadan 2023: Ramadan Date In Nepal And India

The most auspicious time of the year is almost here. Every year, Ramadan, also known as Ramzan or Ramazan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is celebrated by Muslims with much pomp and grandeur. This holy period is marked as the month of hope, prayers, fasting, reflection and community. People of the Islamic faith let go of worldly pleasures, extravagant behaviour and spending during this month. They observe fast or Roza along with their friends and family. During this time, people wake up early to eat Suhoor or Sehri. Then, till sunset, they do not eat or drink anything. They break their fast by eating dates and drinking water. This ritual is followed by Iftar, a meal that includes all sorts of delicacies.

This year, Ramadan in India is expected to begin on evening of March 22, 2023, after the sighting of the moon over Mecca. Ramadan will end on Friday, April 21, 2023, and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22, 2023. However, the dates for each country may vary. Check out the expected starting date of Ramadan for countries like the UAE, Dubai, Pakistan and more below. (Note: Final dates will be confirmed according to the moon sighting.