Ramadan 2023: Ramadan Date In Nepal And India

Ramadan 2023: Ramadan Date In Nepal And India

March 24, 2023, 8:03 a.m.

The most auspicious time of the year is almost here. Every year, Ramadan, also known as Ramzan or Ramazan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is celebrated by Muslims with much pomp and grandeur. This holy period is marked as the month of hope, prayers, fasting, reflection and community. People of the Islamic faith let go of worldly pleasures, extravagant behaviour and spending during this month. They observe fast or Roza along with their friends and family. During this time, people wake up early to eat Suhoor or Sehri. Then, till sunset, they do not eat or drink anything. They break their fast by eating dates and drinking water. This ritual is followed by Iftar, a meal that includes all sorts of delicacies.

This year, Ramadan in India is expected to begin on evening of March 22, 2023, after the sighting of the moon over Mecca. Ramadan will end on Friday, April 21, 2023, and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22, 2023. However, the dates for each country may vary. Check out the expected starting date of Ramadan for countries like the UAE, Dubai, Pakistan and more below. (Note: Final dates will be confirmed according to the moon sighting.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 17 Positive Cases And 01 Recovery
Mar 24, 2023
Government Officials, Private Sector And CSO Discuss Business Resilience
Mar 24, 2023
Chaitra Navratri 2023: History And Importance
Mar 24, 2023
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province
Mar 24, 2023
Japan Day And Film Festival in Kathmandu
Mar 23, 2023

More on Festivals and Culture

Chaitra Navratri 2023: History And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 32 minutes ago
Ghode Jatra Festival Concluded With Cavalry Show In Tundikhel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Ghode Jatra Festival (Pahan Charhe पाहां चह्रे) 2023: Significant And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
People In Terai Are Celebrating Holi Festival Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Fagu Purnima And Holi 2023: Chir Dahan And Its Significant In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 4 days ago
Holi 2023: History, Celebrations And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 4 days ago

The Latest

RUDRA RAJ PANDEY MEMORIAL Honoring Contribution By A Correspondent Mar 24, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 17 Positive Cases And 01 Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 24, 2023
Government Officials, Private Sector And CSO Discuss Business Resilience By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 24, 2023
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Visits Southern Ukraine Region By Agencies Mar 24, 2023
North Korea Tested Cruise Missiles By Agencies Mar 24, 2023
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 24, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75