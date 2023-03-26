Russia Handed Over A Missile System To Belarus That Can Carry Nuclear Weapons

Russia has handed over to Belarus the Iskander missile system that is capable of carrying nuclear weapons, and on July 1 it will complete the construction of a storage for tactical nuclear weapons on the republic’s soil, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We have handed over to Belarus our well-known and very effective Iskander system that can carry [nuclear weapons]. On April 3, we will start training the crew and on July 1 we will complete the construction of a special storage for tactical nuclear weapons on the Belarusian territory," Putin said in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin.

